New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Jheel Mehta, who played the role of 'Sonu' in the popular sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, is considered as one of the rising stars in the television industry. Jheel, who is 26 now, is loved by fans and many believe that she should return to play the role of Sonu, the daughter of Bhide and Madhvi, in the iconic TV series.

However, the 26-year-old has revealed that even she had to face the issues of body shaming. Jheel took to her Instagram on Friday and shared a video that showed her receiving comments about her body.

While uploading the video Jheel captioned the post, "I wish I heard this song by @avantinagral as a teenager. It took me such a long time to truly accept myself and feel confident in the way I am and to understand that as long as I like and accept who I am, what others say DOES NOT matter".

"If you happen to read this, go tell a friend that you think they're beautiful, smart and kind, I'm sure they'll appreciate it," she added.

Soon after she uploaded the video, fans flooded her comment section with love and support towards her. International Performing Artist, Singer/Songwriter and YouTuber Avantinagral also commented on Jheel's post and said, "Wait I’m crying this is so beautiful so much love for you Jheel and yes, we wrote the song because we also wished we had those messages growing up! More power to you for being so (im)perfect and incredible!"

Meanwhile, Jheel in her video on Instagram said that people used to tell her that she's not "thin enough" or "too tall". In the first half of the video, she mentions all the bizarre comments she has received about her body while in the second half of the video, Jheel embraces her bare skin and how she is proud of herself.

Jheel has been widely loved for her role in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and despite quitting the show several years back, she is still known as Sonu among viewers.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen