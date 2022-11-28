Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Winner: All You Need To Know About Gunjan Sinha, The 8-Year-Old Dancing Sensation

Gunjan Sinha defeated television heartthrobs Rubina Dilaik and Faisal Shaikh aka Mr. Faisu to clinch the title of the winner of ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’. The 8-year-old dancing sensation took home the trophy and prize money of Rs 20 lakh.

Gunjan Sinha, along with dancing partner Tejas Verma and choreographer Sagar Bora have been fan favorites throughout the season. The 8-year-old was judged the winner by judges Madhuri Dixit Nene, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi.

Here are some key facts to know about the ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10’ winner Gunjan Sinha:

-Gunjan Sinha hails from Guwahati, Assam, where her father is a police officer. Her mother is a homemaker.

-Gunjan Sinha previously participated in Colors TV’s dance reality show, ‘Dance Deewane Season 3’. The 8-year-old came in 2nd on the show.

-Gunjan Sinha also featured in an episode of Ranveer Singh’s game show, 'The Big Picture', and has also featured in the music video 'Parwah' which also featured Neha Bhasin and Rashmi Desai.

-The dancer also featured as a guest on Salman Khan’s reality show, ‘Bigg Boss 14’.

Taking to her Instagram account on Sunday, Gunjan Sinha penned a heartfelt note after lifting the ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10’ trophy. “So Finally Trophy is here. @sagar_bora sir @tejas_being_legend__ bhaiya It’s can’t be possible without you all and your blessing thank you soo much to each and everyone for all your love and support and votes , after 16 weeks of hard work finally we got this trophy.

“Special thanx to @sagar_bora sir @ashishsanade_gang13 sir @aguywith_specs sir @melissa_jangam ma’am I love you soo muchh guys 🫶🫶 Thank you @colorstv for giving me such a amazing platform,” read Gunjan’s Instagram post.

Gunjan Sinha also spoke about winning the show and told Zoom in an interview, “I am happy that I won, I am not happy that I did better than everybody and I won, just happy about winning. This trophy is not just for me, it's for all the dancers who dance, who are actors, and I wanted to win this for everyone."