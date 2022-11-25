Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10: Rubina Dilaik Fans Trend ‘Boycott JDJ 10’ After Reports Claim Gunjan Sinha As The Winner

Popular dance reality show ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10’ is gearing up for its big finale. Finalists Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Bhat, Sriti Jha, Gashmeer Mahajani, Gunjan Sinha and Faisal Shaikh have been prepping up big time for the ultimate dance-off to take home the trophy.

On Thursday, several reports surfaced online claiming that Gunjan Sinha has won the show. This did not go down well with Rubina Dilaik’s fans, who started trending ‘Boycott Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10 Finale’ on Twitter.

“This show was most difficult for non dancers Rubi broke her shoulder, nail even she was in unbearable pain but @ColorsTV played this dirty tactic Really karma will hit this channel so hard i pray BOYCOTT JHALAK FINALE,” wrote one user on Twitter. “So now you know #RubinaDilaik is a colour face but they always played dirty with her. During Bigg Boss, They bashed her to get TRP. During KKK they eliminated her and give unfair advantages to others and now they Eliminated her after getting highest votes. BOYCOTT JHALAK FINALE,” read another comment.

Check out top tweets here:

I can't digest how can u make some one winner who was in bottom in votings Rubi performed different dance styles every week and leading in top according to votes but colors tv played again no hate for gunjan but asli winner public hi chunti hai.



BOYCOTT JHALAK FINALE pic.twitter.com/sLaolcJNAJ — AYU 💫 (@Rubinafeeds) November 24, 2022

Watching this again

That golden time🥲😭#RubinaDilaik

BOYCOTT JHALAK FINALE pic.twitter.com/CEFsMsQG0n — Puneet singh..RUBIHOLICS (@puneets22708561) November 24, 2022

Gunjan got votes more than Rubina?? Joke of the day 😂



BOYCOTT JHALAK FINALE#RubinaDilaik https://t.co/e5fQ3afN6Y — Sasindu🇱🇰 (@sasinduumesh25) November 24, 2022

These both images are enough to prove who the audience loved and are angry with the makers of the show @ColorsTV @EndemolShineIND @BBCStudiosIndia winning every poll over every platform & ruling over hearts @RubiDilaik



BOYCOTT JHALAK FINALE #RubinaDilaik pic.twitter.com/PgpvSJQMOY — Rubin@ Dilaik 🦋💕 (@Rubinastannn) November 25, 2022

For the unversed, Rubina Dilaik has been a fan-favorite ever since her stint on Colors’ hit television drama series ‘Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki’. The television diva has since participated in many reality shows of the network.

Rubina Dilaik won the ‘Bigg Boss 14’ trophy after beating popular singer Rahul Vaidya. She further participated in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’ but did not win.

During her recent stint on ‘Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10’, Rubina Dilaik won over the audiences as well as the judges Karan Johar, Nora Fatehi and Madhuri Dixit’s hearts with her moves. The television star was also amongst one of the most popular stars to win the reality show.

Well, the official confirmation of the show will only be unveiled with the grand finale, which will take place this weekend.