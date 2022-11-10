'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' Brings A Blast From The Past With 90's Era Theme

THIS weekend, tightened your laces for double entertainment 'dhamaka' as Drishyam 2 casts Ajay Devgn and Tabu grace the set of COLORS' ‘Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’.

With this, you can look forward to high-octane entertainment, breath-taking fire acts, heart-warming contemporary forms, and a lot more. The contestants will be seen shaking a leg to the 90’s era.

Among all the amazing acts to look forward to one that stands out is Sriti Jha. She will be seen using a prop that will be lit on fire. Watching her stupendous act, judges Madhuri Dixit Nene, Nora Fatehi, and Terence Lewis (guest judge) were left awestruck and complimented her for being a star performer earning standing ovations from everyone. Terence Lewis, the maestro of dance remarks, "This style is hard to learn in three to four days, and your handling of the prop was flawless."

Gunjan and Tejas will raise the roof by dancing to a hip-hop fusion of the Humma song. Nishant Bhat meanwhile will groove to ‘Mujhko Ranaji Maaf Karna’ in a saree. His amazing and detailing expressions will keep the audiences hooked as he stuns the audiences and judges with his amazing moves.

With her signature whistle, Madhuri will be seen applauding Nishant's performance and confronts that the performance reminds her of the Marathi "thaska”.

Meanwhile, Rubina and Terence's squads will be seen competing to test whose team knows Hindi better. Judges made up the Terence squad, while all the competitors were on Rubina’s team. To know the outcome of this Hindi test, you need to stay tuned and follow the weekend's episode.

Going as the weekend norm, judges will also compete against one another for the title of best judge of the week. The challenge for the competition was to dance to a song from the 90s, but there was a twist. The rhythm of the song would speed up and slow down at any time during the song, so they had to keep up with the beats. Guess who wins the best judge competition.

Will there be a new winner, or will Madhuri Dixit Nene win for the sixth time in a row?

As the excitement and the entertainment scale up every weekend, the fear of elimination also prevails among the contestants, and it is only superseded by the excitement of the finale. With the trepidation of elimination, Gashmeer Mahajani said, "If this is my last time on stage, I want to fulfill my dream of performing and sharing the stage with Madhuri Dixit."

Madhuri Dixit on the other hand will make his dream come true and will be witnessed acting out a romantic scene from her film with him.

Amid all the cheer, judges Nora and Terence turn up the heat with their impeccable moves to the iconic song ‘Janam, I Love You.

Stay tuned to know who makes it to the finale and whose journey will come to an end.

Watch the dance journeys of your favourite celebrities unfolding at 8:PM every Saturday and Sunday on COLORS' Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10'.