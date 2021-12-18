Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As the movie theatres started to reopen across the country, Bollywood film-makers have started promotional activities for their upcoming films. Many Bollywood films including Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, Salman Kahn's Antim: The Final Truth among others have already been released and are earning good bucks at the box office.

Now, in line with the promotional activities, Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor on Saturday posted a video on his Instagram, in which he highlighted the rigorous training and intense workouts he has undergone to get into the skin of a cricketer for his upcoming film Jersey, which will hit the theatres later this month.

Training day in and day out for the film, the actor gave it his everything to perfect the role of Arjun Talwar. Taking to his Instagram handle on Saturday, Shahid posted a video, encapsulating his extensive training that began two years ago.

The video posted by Shahid Kapoor also captured an incident from the sets of Jersey during which the 40-year-old got severely injured. In the video, Shahid can be seen rehearsing on the sets when he was hit by a ball on his lower lip and the blood started gushing up. The actor even got 25 stitches and weeks of rest before hitting the sets again.

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

After his recovery, Shahid was back on the field, batting strong for 'Jersey' with his raw talent and determination. Talking about Shahid's accident, producer Aman Gill said, "We all know that Shahid is a perfectionist but what we saw that day was a display of true sportsman spirit by Shahid".

"He was back on the set after his stitches and we were all in awe of his passion for acting. He's given it his everything to bring the raw emotions of Arjun alive on screen and you'll be able to see it when you watch the film."

Presented by Allu Aravind, the movie has been directed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Aman Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi. The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Ronit Kamra in lead roles. Slated to hit the theatres on December 31, 'Jersey' is a remake of actor Nani's movie by the same name.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan