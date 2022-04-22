New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's much-anticipated film Jersey has finally hit the big screens on April 22. The film is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name. The movie features Shahid Kapoor as a former cricketer, who makes a come back to the field in order to fulfill his son's wish for a jersey. Apart from Shahid and Mrunal, the film features Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role as well.

Ahead of the release of the film, there was a lot of buzz on social media due to the trailer and songs of the film. As the film is finally out on the big screens, it has definitely impressed Shahid's fans. The film was earlier supposed to be released on April 14. However, due to the rising cases of Covid-19, the release of the film got delayed.

Now, initial reviews of the film have started pouring in on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Filmmaker Anand L Rai has also appreciated the film. He took to Twitter and wrote, "You are brilliant @shahidkapoor ! #Jersey is sheer emotion that penetrates into your heart. @mrunal0801 what a mature performance! This is one of the most difficult portrayals of man-woman relationship in recent times. Loved every moment of it & @gowtam19 you lived it up !!!"

Check out these Twitter reviews of Shahid's film here:

You are brilliant @shahidkapoor ! #Jersey is sheer emotion which penetrates into your heart. @mrunal0801 what a mature performance ! This is one of the most difficult portrayals of man woman relationship in recent times. Loved every moment of it & @gowtam19 you lived it up !!! — Aanand L Rai (@aanandlrai) April 21, 2022

#Jersey is a winner all the way. Absolutely loved it. This is what @shahidkapoor is capable of. He's extraordinary in every scene. His mature, restrained act deserves awards. Kudos to Shahid for pulling off Kabir n Arjun brilliantly and making them better than the originals. Wow. — That PERKY Guy (@PrathitsWorld) April 20, 2022

#Jersey

Will win your hearts and you will get emotionally connected to the movie 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟

No violence like other films but yet an other masterpiece #ShahidKapoor 🛐#MrunalThakur ❣️ — Sai Kishore (@SaiKish94965527) April 21, 2022

Had a chance to watch jersey last night and wht a experience it has been. @shahidkapoor rocking as always and @mrunal0801 with her great acting. The film was awesome and meeting @mrunal0801 made it x10. You MUST watch it with your family!!! #Jersey #JerseyReview # — Asmi Karnik (@AsmiKarnik) April 21, 2022

#ShahidKapoor-starrer #Jersey passes with flying colours and sets the stage for a box office blockbuster! The film stands tall on emotions, love, drama, entertainment, and message! What a whole-packaged drama to witness! #JerseyHitsItOutOfThePark — Deep Prakash Pant (@deeppant2) April 21, 2022

Some people think KGF's storm is going on

Meanwhile #Jersey will come and go but all those people are going to be wrong because Jersey is the calm before the storm, this movie is going to be a BLOCKBUSTER 🔥💥🔥💥💥🔥💥 #ShahidKapoor



save this Tweet — H R Rabari (@HiraRabari77) April 21, 2022

Hindi speaking folks, go and watch #Jersey….you won’t disappoint at all



To me, @NameisNani’s version (Telugu original) is the best. — Saidi Reddy (@ksaidireddy) April 22, 2022

#JerseyHitsItOutOfThePark

Must watch Jersey with your family this weekend. Such an interesting and inspirational story. pic.twitter.com/O38wuWWnCC — Kartik Narayan (@KartikNarayan34) April 21, 2022

About Jersey :

The film is a sports drama, and the storyline of the film revolves around the life of a former cricketer. The film also features other notable actors including, Ronit Kamra as Karan Talwar as Kittu, Shishir Sharma, Geetika Mehandru, and Rudrashish Majumdar.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen