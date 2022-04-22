New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur's much-anticipated film Jersey has finally hit the big screens on April 22. The film is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name. The movie features Shahid Kapoor as a former cricketer, who makes a come back to the field in order to fulfill his son's wish for a jersey. Apart from Shahid and Mrunal, the film features Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role as well.

Ahead of the release of the film, there was a lot of buzz on social media due to the trailer and songs of the film. As the film is finally out on the big screens, it has definitely impressed Shahid's fans. The film was earlier supposed to be released on April 14. However, due to the rising cases of Covid-19, the release of the film got delayed.

Now, initial reviews of the film have started pouring in on the micro-blogging site Twitter.

Filmmaker Anand L Rai has also appreciated the film. He took to Twitter and wrote, "You are brilliant @shahidkapoor ! #Jersey is sheer emotion that penetrates into your heart. @mrunal0801 what a mature performance! This is one of the most difficult portrayals of man-woman relationship in recent times. Loved every moment of it & @gowtam19 you lived it up !!!"

Check out these Twitter reviews of Shahid's film here:

About Jersey :

The film is a sports drama, and the storyline of the film revolves around the life of a former cricketer. The film also features other notable actors including, Ronit Kamra as Karan Talwar as Kittu, Shishir Sharma, Geetika Mehandru, and Rudrashish Majumdar.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen