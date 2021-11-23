New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The makers of the much-anticipated movie Jersey, starring Shahid Kapoor, have released the trailer of the film on Tuesday. The film helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri also stars Mrunal Thakur in a pivotal role. The movie is an official Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name.

The trailer of the movie opens with a jobless, hopeless, former cricketer who is struggling in his life but wants to fulfil his son's dream. In order to do that, he tries to lend money from his working wife (Mrunal Thakur) who runs the family amid the financial crisis, but she refuses.

After getting rejected by his wife, he tried to collect money by visiting door-to-door but ended up stealing money from his wife's wallet. Trying to paddle the boat of his life, Shahid finds himself in a dilemma, when he is offered the job of an assistant coach of a cricket team. The trailer then shows Shahid's past life and things that led to his current situation in the movie.

The trailer also features Pankaj Kapoor. During the trailer launch, when Shahid was asked to comment about working with his father in the movie he said, "I am not intimidated by him, but I wanted to do my best. It's amazing to stand with a great actor like him. It's just amazing seeing what he is doing with his craft. When I worked with Irrfan sir, tabu ma'am, kay Kay sir, and him - it's always a learning experience. It's scary when you feel you are the best thing in anything. You should always learn.”

Taking to Instagram, Shahid wrote, “ITS TIME! We have waited to share this emotion with you for 2 years. This story is special. This team is special. This character is special. And the fact that we get to share it on the big screen with you all is special. I don’t have words to express my gratitude. I hope you all feel what I felt when I played him. Here we go."

The official description of Jersey reads, “An ex-cricketer struggling to make ends meet, wants to fulfill his child's wish of getting a Jersey but in the process comes face to face with his heroic past and is forced to decide if he will rise to the occasion and become a symbol of hope or continue to live a life as a loser? A heartwarming story starring Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, and Pankaj Kapoor that will make you embrace your dreams, hopes, and family.”

Jersey will get a theatrical release on December 31, only a week after Ranveer Singh is set to release his cricket-themed film '83.

