New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shahid Kapoor is back on the sets as he is preparing for his upcoming film Jersey. The actor on Sunday shared a photo of himself in which he donning the look of long hair and lean body. In the picture, it is clear that he is on the pitch and he was gearing up for his net practice for the film on the life of a cricketer.

In the film, Shahid is going to play the role of a cricket enthusiast whose dream to join the Indian cricket team and his dream is fulfilled when he is in his 40s. Taking to Instagram, Shahid shared the photo and captioned the picture that reads, "#jersey prep...De dhana dhan."

As the actor shared the picture, his fans went gaga and they couldn't stop themselves from pouring love on his picture by commenting. One of the users said, "Ek hi to dil hai, Kitni baar jitoge." Another fan said, "Kabir Singh is back." Yet another said, "True love Shahid."

Jersey film is the remake of a Telugu film. The film will star Shahid Kapur's father Pankaj Kapur in a pivotal role. The film is helmed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also made the original Telugu film.

#jersey prep. . . De dhana dhan A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) onNov 7, 2020 at 6:14am PST

Recently, the actor shared a mirror selfie and the picture went viral on social media and not only his wife Mira appreciated his look but also Hrithik Roshan as he commented “Bahut kadak.”

Shahid wrapped up the Uttarakhand shoot of the film. He tweeted, “It’s a wrap on this schedule of #Jersey. I would like to thank the Govt of Uttarakhand for supporting and putting in place efficient policies that enabled us to safely shoot and wrap the schedule of our film in the many beautiful locations of the state."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma