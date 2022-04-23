New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shahid Kapoor's much-awaited film Jersey was finally released in theatres on April 22, 2022. Jersey is a remake of the 2019 Telugu film of the same name. Apart from Shahid Kapoor, the movie also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. The release date of this movie got delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It also got postponed due to the clash with KGF Chapter 2. But despite getting released a week after KGF Chapter 2, Jersey has shown an average performance at the box office.

Shahid Kapoor left no stone unturned to promote his film. But the craze of KGF Chapter 2 remains the same among the audience as its box office performance is still going strong. According to trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Jersey earned Rs 4 crore on an opening day as per the early estimate. Meanwhile, KGF Chapter 2 collected Rs 14 crore on the same day as per the early estimates.

Early estimates for Apr 22nd..



Hindi Movies - All India 🇮🇳 Nett:



1. #KGFChapter2 - ₹ 12 Crs



2. #Jersey - ₹ 4 Crs — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) April 23, 2022

According to Box Office India, Jersey had a low opening of around Rs 3.75-4 crore. Box Office India also mentioned that the movie would have performed better if it was released before the pandemic. This is because in the post-pandemic era audience is more interested in the big-budgeted movies.

As per Box Office India, Jersey has recovered costs from non theatrical like digital satellite and music so there is no pressure on theatrical to perform in terms of recovery.

The Telugu version of Jersey stars Nani and Shraddha Srinath, Harish Kalyan, Sanusha, Sathyaraj and Sampath Raj. Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, Jersey is a sports drama which revolves around the life of a former cricketer who tries to revive his career. The film also features other notable actors including, Ronit Kamra as Karan Talwar as Kittu, Shishir Sharma, Geetika Mehandru, and Rudrashish Majumdar.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav