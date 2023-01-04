Jeremy Renner Shares First Selfie After Snow Plowing Accident, Says ‘I’m Too Messed Up Now To Type’

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner, who met with an accident recently, shared his first picture after the mishap that happened during the New Year’s. In the picture, the ‘Avengers’ star can be seen lying on a hospital bed, while he thanked everyone for their best wishes.

Taking to his social media account, Jeremy Renner wrote, “Thank you all for your kind words. Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” Take a look:

Several Hollywood A-listers took to the comments section of his post to wish Jeremy Renner a speedy recovery. Steve Aoki wrote, “Brother u r a superhero to all of us. U will get through this with flying colors. Love and positive energy to u!” Chris Hemsworth wrote, “Speedy recovery buddy. Sending love your way!”

The Russo Brothers wished Jeremy Renner a speedy recovery and wrote, “Sending all of our love, brother, and hopes for a speedy recovery.” Chris Evans wrote, “Tough as nails. Love you buddy.”

According to reports, Jeremy Renner met with the accident in an area near Mt. Rose Highway, a road linking Lake Tahoe, which straddles the Nevada-California border, and south Reno. The actor had to be flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment.

According to a report in a leading American outlet, People magazine, Jeremy Renner’s injuries were “extensive.” According to his publicist, Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries” in the accident. But the actor’s representative has now shared that he is “receiving excellent care.”

According to Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam, Jeremy Renner was run over by a snow plow that began rolling by itself after he used it to dig his car, which was being driven by a family member, out of a mound of snow.

“In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempted to get back into the driver’s seat … it’s at this point that Mr. Renner was run over,” the Sheriff was quoted as saying in a media briefings reported by Reuters.