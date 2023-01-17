Jeremy Renner Returns Home After Snowplow Accident, 'It's A Rough Ride Over Past...'

Hollywood star Jeremy Renner recently met with an accident after which he was hospitalized. The actor has finally returned home, as evident from the health updates he shared on his social media space.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Jeremy Renner promoted his series Mayor of Kingstown and wrote, "Outside my brain fog in recovery, I was very excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home." He also took to his Instagram handle and wrote in the Story, "It’s a rough ride over the past. Be safe out there Reno/Tahoe."

Mike and Iris found calm among the chaos. The #MayorOfKingstown season 2 premiere is available NOW on @paramountplus. #ParamountPlus pic.twitter.com/QHnwaDRZTz — Mayor of Kingstown (@kingstown) January 15, 2023

The Hawkeye actor injured himself while plowing snow in Nevada's Reno over the weekend. The Reno Gazette-Journal reported that Renner has a residence there, close to Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe and roughly 25 miles from Reno. Over 35,000 houses in Northern Nevada's Washoe, Carson, Douglas, Storey, and Lyon counties were without power as a result of a winter storm that hit the area on New Year's Eve.

According to his spokesperson, Jeremy was airlifted to the hospital after the accident. The Hawkeye actor was receiving "excellent care," according to Deadline. As per Variety, the actor fractured his right elbow and his left wrist while filming the comedy 'Tag'.

Earlier, Jeremy's Bollywood friend Anil Kapoor also wished him a speedy recovery. Anil dropped a couple of pictures featuring himself and Jeremy hugging each other and wrote, "Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy @jeremyrenner."