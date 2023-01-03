Jeremy Renner Accident: Family Says Marvel Actor Remains In 'Intensive Care Unit’ Following Surgery

Actor Jeremy Renner underwent two surgeries at a Nevada hospital after sustaining injuries in a snow ploughing accident. According to report by Extra, the Hawkeye actor is "conscious, stable and speaking" and the surgeries were a part of his "long road to recovery."

According to Independent, Renner's family said in a statement, "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today (2 January). He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition."

According to TMZ, Renner was ploughing the road around a quarter mile from his Nevada home to get his family out after a snowstorm on New Year’s Eve. Despite having a wide range of safety precautions, the Snowcat plough accidently ran over one of the actor's legs, causing significant blood loss, a neighbour told the site.

Prior to the arrival of paramedics, another neighbour who is a doctor applied a tourniquet to Mr. Renner's legs. The Snowcat, which the actor has posted pictures of operating on social media, was impounded by police when they arrived at the site on Sunday night about 8 o'clock.

On Monday, Jeremy's friend-actor from the B-town industry, Anil Kapoor wished for his 'speedy recovery'. For an uninitiated, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo star and Jeremy have starred together in the upcoming Disney Plus series Rennervations.

Anil Kapoor headed to his Twitter handle and dropped a couple of pictures featuring himself and Jeremy hugging each other. "Praying for your speedy recovery Jeremy @jeremyrenner," wrote Kapoor.

American actor Treat Williams also wished for Jeremy's recovery. "Thoughts for Jeremy Renner and family today. I do my own plowing too. Get well soon," he tweeted.

James Gunn wrote on Twitter, "My heart is with @JeremyRenner."