Jennifer Winget Birthday Special: Ahead of her birthday, we have curated the list of some dialogues from the Beyhadh series, which will make you fall for Maya:

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Who doesn't love Jennifer Winget? The gorgeous and popular TV actress never fails to impress her fans with her beauty and acting skills. The queen of our hearts started her career at the tender age of 12 as a child actor in the film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyaar Ho Gaya, and then at the age of 14, she appeared in Kuch Naa Kaho. Later as an adult, she made her TV debut with Kaarthika but rose to fame with Dill Mill Gayye, co-starring her ex-husband Karan Singh Grover. Ever since then, there was no looking back for the actress and went on to give some impeccable performances in daily soaps, such as Saradwatichandra, Beyhadh and Bepannaah.

Jennifer has always essayed the roles of a positive character in TV shows, however, she blew the minds of the audience, with her first antagonist character in Beyhadh. The role was one of a kind wherein she essayed the role of a psychopath lover Maya who would go to any extent to get the love of her life. For this, she even received immense appreciation from the audience and other celebs.

Ahead of her 36th birthday, we have curated the list of some deadly dialogues from the Beyhadh series, which will take you down the memory and make you fall for Maya more:

"Nazar aur neeyat me sirf itna farak hota hai,Ki nazar badi cheezo ko chota dikhane ki galti karti hai Aur neeyat choti cheezo ko bada btati hai"

"Junoon...aisa junoon jo kisi hadh ko na pehchane...jiski har hadh hi behyhadh ho"

"Pyar use karo jise control kar sako agar pyar apko control karne lage to use barbad kardo"

"Kashish aisi ho ke ishq hi junoon ban jaaye. Aur junoon aisa ho ke jiski junooniyat ki had hi beyhadh ban jaaye"

"Bharosa chute to aadmi toot jata hein.. Aur Aadmi toote to bharosa chutt jata hein…"

"Mushkil waqt mai haar maankar rishta tod dena bohot aasan raasta hota hai. Aur aasaan raasta chunna meri fitrat nahi"

"Zaruratein sirf raasta hai, manzil nahi, aur jo yeh samjhte hai vo apni zaruratein kabhi puri nahi hone dete."

