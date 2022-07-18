Jennifer Lopez Ties Knot With Ben Affleck After 20 Years Of Romance

After 20 years of romance, Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck finally tied the knot in Las Vegas. Though earlier, the two parted ways for a long time. However, they eventually got back together last year and decided to get married. Interestingly, Jennifer Lopez, popularly JLo has changed her name to Jennifer Affleck. JLo took to her website to confirm the news of her wedding.

Back in 2020, the couple got engaged. However, a year later, they called off their relationship and decided to go separate ways. JLo also shared a bunch of pictures along with husband Ben Affleck in their wedding attires. Lopez looked gorgeous in a white wedding gown while Affleck looked dapper in a white tuxedo.

Interesting, JLo wore a wedding dress for one of her movies. Later she also revealed the reason behind doing such a thing.

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," JLo said in her newsletter, via People.

“We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra, and he was in bed)," Lopez added.

JLo's close friend and hair stylist Chris Appletown shared a video that gave a glimpse of Jennifer's wedding dress. The pop star can be seen twirling in a simple white wedding gown.

Sharing the video, Chris wrote, "last minute feelings before the wedding."

Take a look here:

For the unversed, Lopez and Affleck — popularly known as Bennifer previously dated from July 2002 to January 2004. They were engaged during this period but they called off their wedding.