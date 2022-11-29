Jennifer Lopez Recalls Feeling Like 'Dying' After Breakup With Ben Affleck In 2004: 'It Was The Biggest Heartbreak Of My Life'

Jennifer Lopez, who recently got married to Ben Affleck, spilled the beans about the duo’s initial romance and the timeline of their relationship. While speaking to a leading American news outlet, the singer talked about how she suffered from the ‘biggest heartbreak of her life’ when the duo called off their engagement in 2004.

Speaking to Apple Music 1 for an interview, the ‘Marry Me’ star said that she felt like she was going to die after the breakup. “It was so painful after we broke up. Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life. I honestly felt like I was going to die,” Lopez was quoted saying according to a report in Page Six.

“It sent me on a spiral for the next 18 years where I just couldn’t get it right. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending. It has the most ‘would never happen in Hollywood’ ending,” the report in Page Six added.

Jennifer Lopez also revealed how she and Ben Affleck rekindled their romance after almost two decades. “Obviously we weren’t trying to go out in public. But I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there,” the report in Page Six revealed.

The ‘Waiting for tonight’ hitmaker also revealed how the people in her life always knew that Ben Affleck was a “very, very special person” in her life. “When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real,” Jennifer Lopez added.

For the unversed, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first first dated roughly two decades ago, in 2002. The duo got engaged and were to be married in 2003, but called it quits months before the big day.

In August this year, the couple finally tied the knot in Ben Affleck’s Georgia estate with roughly 135 guests in attendance. Jennifer Lopez has since added her husband’s last name ‘Affleck’ to her name.