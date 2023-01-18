Jennifer Lopez Calls Mixing With Husband Ben Affleck And His Children An ‘Emotional Process’, Here’s Why

Jennifer Lopez, who tied the knot with Ben Affleck in a private yet grand ceremony, has been opening up about her dream wedding and the transition afterwards. In a recent interview with an American daily, the ‘Marry Me’ star opened up about how it has been an ‘emotional process’ blending their families into one.

According to a report in Page Six, Jennifer Lopez, while promoting her new film ‘Shotgun Wedding’, said, “We moved in together. The kids moved in together. It’s been, like, a really kind of emotional transition.” The actor added, “but at the same time all your dreams are coming true”.

Jennifer Lopez shares her kids, two twins Max and Emme with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben Affleck shares his three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

In a recent interview with Vogue magazine, Jennifer Lopez had opened up about how she reunited with husband Ben Affleck almost 2 decades after calling off their engagement. “Obviously we weren’t trying to go out in public. But I never shied away from the fact that for me, I always felt like there was a real love there, a true love there. People in my life know that he was a very, very special person in my life. When we reconnected, those feelings for me were still very real,” the actor said in her interview.

Jennifer Lopez further revealed that it was Ben Affleck who emailed her after his split from Ana De Armas to let her know he spoke highly about her in an interview. From there, they kept talking and even started hanging out.

Ben Affleck proposed to Jennifer Lopez in April 2022 after the two rekindled their romance. The couple first dated in 2002 and were engaged to be married in 2003 before calling off the wedding and eventually splitting. The duo tied the knot in July in Las Vegas and once again at Ben Affleck’s Georgia estate in August.