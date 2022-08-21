Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Tie Knot Again In Georgia | See Pics

Hollywood stars Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been the talk of the town ever since the couple got married. In July 2022, Jennifer and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas and took the internet by storm with their stunning pictures. Now, the couple tied the knot again in Georgia in the presence of their close family and friends.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are currently celebrating their three-day wedding with their close friends and family members, according to PageSix. Moreover. Ben's close friend Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barosso, filmmaker Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes also attended the wedding.

Their fans lovingly call them 'Beniffer' and the fans pages have shared several pictures on social media.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s wedding 🤍 pic.twitter.com/zs82zxjUC3 — Bennifer Updates (@BenniferUpdates) August 21, 2022

Jennifer can be seen wearing a beautiful white wedding gown with a long white veil. Meanwhile, Ben can be seen wearing a white tuxedo.

Before Jennifer's Vegas wedding, her close friend and stylist shared her video in her bridal attire. Sharing the video, Chris wrote, "last minute feelings before the wedding."

“Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world," JLo said in her newsletter, via People.

She added, "We barely made it to the little white wedding chapel by midnight. They graciously stayed open late a few minutes, let us take pictures in a pink Cadillac convertible, evidently once used by the king himself (but if we wanted Elvis himself to show, that cost extra, and he was in bed)."

The couple met in 2001 on the sets of their film 'Gigli' and got engaged the following year. However, they got separated in 2004. They sparked the dating rumours in 2021 after the couple was seen holding hands.