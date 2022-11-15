Jennifer Anniston’s Father And ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Star John Aniston Dies At 89

Veteran actor John Anniston passed away at the age of 89. The Hollywood star was famously known for his stint in the popular series ‘Days Of Our Lives’, which he was a part of for over 39 years.

‘Friends’ star and daughter Jennifer Anniston took to her Instagram account to mourn the demise of her ‘papa’. Posting a series of images of herself with John Anniston, Jennifer wrote, “Sweet papa…⁣ John Anthony Aniston You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaring into the heavens in peace - and without pain.”

The actor also informed her fans that her father passed away last week. “And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing. That number will forever hold an even greater meaning for me now 🕊️I’ll love you till the end of time💔⁣ ⁣ Don’t forget to visit,” read jennifer Anniston’s Instagram post.

Several Hollywood celebrities took to Jennifer Anniston’s Instagram post to pay their condolences. “Your dad was such a part of so many of ours lives, running home after school to watch Days. I loved Victor. Lots of love to you,” wrote stylist Karla Welch.

“Sending all the love and light possible and hugs I could possibly give,” wrote Lily Collins of the ‘Emily In Paris’ fame. Reese Witherspoon commented, “Sending you all my angels. I love you Sister.”

“What a beautiful tribute. I’m so sorry for your loss and thinking of you and him fondly today, as my sisters and I watched him all the time,” wrote actor Sarah Cooper.

Notably, John Aniston played the role of a doctor in American drama series ‘Days of Our Lives’ during the years 1969-70. He then pursued two other daytime serials, including ‘Love of Life’ and ‘Search for Tomorrow’.

John Anniston made a comeback on ‘Days of our Lives’ in July 1985 and received a Daytime Emmy nomination for his performance in 2017.