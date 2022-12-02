Jennifer Aniston Prepares For the Holiday Season With Her Canines in Adorable New Pics

Jennifer Aniston has already begun to prepare for the holidays, as she posted glimpses of herself making her house Christmassy on Thursday.

She shared an image on Instagram embracing a gigantic Christmas tree in a field amongst others, and it appeared to already be her top selection for the season.

She managed to select an adornment to match her vacation dwelling, and she returned home with an endearing wooden Rudolph figurine.

Nevertheless, that's where complications began, as her canines Lord Chesterfield and Clyde became frenzied over the wooden plaything.

Jennifer showed a video of her trying to keep Rudolph safe while her wo canines incessantly attempted to snatch it, all the while repeatedly regretting the fact that buying the toy was a poor choice.

She kept saying "oof" and "oh god" with each leap, adding: "I'm sorry, this was a terrible idea," even screaming out "oh jeez" at one point.

See the post here:

"Hey, hey! Guys, be nice! He's just here for the holidays, he's just visiting," she told her dogs, to no avail, eventually walking away with Rudolph and saying to it, "I'm sorry, I should've rethought this.”

However, the situation concluded on a more satisfactory note, as Jennifer also posted a closing image of her two canines obediently sitting behind the unscathed Rudolph.

"Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there," she captioned her photo dump, followed by a heart and Christmas-tree emoji.

The post has garnered over 6 lakh likes so far and been showered by love by all her fans and industry friends.

"Haha I got the same one," commented Jay Shetty along with a rofl emoji while journalist Laura Brown wrote, "Godspeed little buddy," along with an #againstallodds hashtag.

"Ahhh spending Christmas at the Aniston house is definitely the best place to be! Christmas spirit guaranteed and lots of LOVE," a fan gushed, while another added: "Yesssss I've been waiting for this kind of content."