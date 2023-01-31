Jehanabad Of Love And War OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Parambrata Chattopadhyay’s Crime Thriller Series

Jehanabad - Of Love And War OTT Release Date: The crime thriller will stream digitally in the first week of February. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The makers of Jehanabad Of Love And War have locked its digital release date. The thriller series will premiere on OTT platform Sony LIV this week.

Starring Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Ritwik Bhowmik, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajat Kapoor in the lead roles, the series has been helmed by Sudhir Mishra. The crime thriller web show is said to be filled with love, loss, betrayal, and ultimately, the resilience of the human spirit.

Jehanabad Of Love And War has been created and written by Rajeev Barnwal, while it has been directed by Rajeev Barnwal and co-directed by Satyanshu Singh. The series will start streaming on OTT giant Sony LIV from February 3, 2023.

In a recent media interview, Parambrata Chattopadhyay spoke about his dark character in Jehanabad Of Love And War. The actor told Hindustan Times, “Darker forces always attract brighter people. This character of Deepak Kumar is the person around whom the entire show revolves. His appearance comes like a little lightening in every episode and goes away again. Ritwik Bhowmik’s character and other stories drive the show but its all because of this man.”

The actor, who is known for his performances in thrillers including Vidya Balan’s Kahani and Anushka Sharma’s Par further revealed, “He is extremely well read, intellectual and hails from the lower caste and has seen how they have been tortured in certain areas in Bihar, where he comes from. He has figured it out in his own way that picking up arms is the only way to put an end to this torture.”

“He can defeat anyone in a debate, he is sharp as a razor and has a magnetic personality. He is like a messiah for the poor,” Parambrata Chattopadhyay was quoted as saying in his interview.

Jehanabad Of Love And War also stars Ritwik Bhowmik, Harshita Gaur, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Rajat Kapoor, Suneel Sinha, Satyadeep Mishra, Rajesh Jais, and Sonal Jha in pivotal roles.