Jehanabad FIRST Teaser Out: Here's Where You Can Watch Sudhir Mishra's Chilling Tale Of Love And Violence

The teaser for Sudhir Mishra's new crime show 'Jehanabad' is released by SonyLive and looks promising as the chilling tale of love and violence will make you highly anticipate its release.

Helmed by Rajeev Barnwal and Satyanshu Singh, 'Jehanabad' will be soon released on SonyLiv, where the cast comprises Harshita Gaur, Parambrata Chattopadhyay, and Ritwik Bhowmik in the lead roles.

In the released teaser by SonyLiv, two men are seen riding a bike and talking about cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni. As one of them asks, "Is he a Sardar?, the other one responds says, "No way, he is a Rajput. A Sardar! And, why are you even stuck between these castes- Rajput, Sardar, etc.?"

Soon the latter is seen covering their face and gearing up for an attack, where they shoot a bomb at a gated compound of a police station and quickly flee the scene leaving a package behind. Soon the cops take over the place and find a chopped-off human head inside the bag, where the jolting teaser comes to an end.

However, before the end of the teaser, Parambrata Chattopadhyay makes an appearance receiving a message carved on a soap bar stating, "gaddar khatam", where he is seen in handcuffs.

Sudhir Mishra also shared the teaser on his Twitter handle and wrote, "Watch! Introducing a rare talent: director Rajeev Baranwal. Terrific cast. Congratulations @001Danish ,@saugatam @Indranil160. As a mentor I also learn from those I guide . Mubarak @ritwikbhowmikk @HarshitaGaur12 @paramspeak #Rajatkapoor #satyadeepmishra #sonaljha & #Rajeshjais."

'Jehanabad' is said to be inspired by true events, where the crime drama is set in a small town of Bihar in 2005. The backdrop of the teaser is based on the 2005 incident in which 372 inmates escaped from the Jehanabad jail after a Naxalite attack happened in November 2005.

Sudhir Mishra's previous outing was the Indian remake of the famous Israeli show 'Fauda.' Titled 'Tanaav' the series gained immense anticipation from the audience, as the show was set in the backdrop of tensions in Kashmir and also traced a group of special unit cops dealing with various terror elements in the valley.