Jeff Beck, Legendary Rock And Roll Guitarist, Dies At 78

Iconic rock guitarist Jeff Beck, who rose to fame during the 1960’s as part of the group Yardbirds, passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 78.

Jeff Beck’s team took to his official social media page to share the news of his demise. Taking to his Twitter account, the official statement read, “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Several fans and fellow artists took to the comments section of the post to offer their condolences. One tweet read, “I had the privilege early in my career to work with Jeff on the release of his Emotion & Commotion album. I will always be grateful for the opportunity to truly work with the greatest and know the difference. A legend.”

Another comment on the post read, “Been a fan of Jeff Beck's playing since the first time I heard Shapes of Things in 1966. The Yardbirds were the first band to turn me on to guitar-driven rock, and he continued making great music right up to the end. I salute his memory.”

Artist Matt Walters shared his experience of working with Jeff Beck and wrote, “I had the good fortune of opening for Jeff on an Australian tour in 2010. He and his band were just the best. I even got to party with them one night. Great memories. RIP Legend.”

Jeff Beck’s real name was Geoffrey Arnold Beck and was born in Surrey, England. The legendary artist was a part of bands including Nightshift and The Tridents, before joining the Yardbirds in 1965. Jeff Beck is known for giving iconic single hits “Heart Full of Soul,” “I’m a Man” and “Shapes of Things.” Jeff Beck is survived by his wife, Sandra.