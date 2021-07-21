The song 'Jeetega Mera India' is sung by Ritesh Pandey, Shivam Bihari, Rini Chandra, Mohan Rathod and Vinay Vinayak. And features stars like Pawan Singh, Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Amrapali Dubey and more. Scroll down to watch the video

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Olympics fever is on and how. Not just the mainstream celebrities from Bollywood, but even Bhojpuri actors too are excited about the big event which is going to take place in Tokyo. Yes, recently, the top Bhojpuri stars collaborated for a cheer song 'Jeetega Mera India' for Indian contingents for Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The teaser of the song has been dropped on social media which features actors like Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh, Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani and more.

As soon as the video was dropped by VYRL Bhojpuri channel on the video platform, fans went crazy in excitement. The song will be releasing on July 22 on YouTube and we can't wait to watch it.

Meanwhile, talking about the teaser, it has already gone viral and has garnered more than 12 lakh views already and is trending on 8th position on YouTube.

The song 'Jeetega Mera India' is has been sung by Ritesh Pandey, Shivam Bihari, Rini Chandra, Mohan Rathod and Vinay Vinayak. On the other hand, Vinay Vinayak and Pend Tridib Raman have composed it.

Well, this is not the only time, a Bhojpuri song has gone viral in the recent times, not long ago Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Babu Aao Na' was released which received a lot of love and attention from the audience.

