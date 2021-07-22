New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Olympics fever is on and how. Not just the mainstream celebrities from Bollywood, but even Bhojpuri actors too are excited about the big event which is going to take place in Tokyo. Yes, recently, the top Bhojpuri stars collaborated for a cheer song 'Jeetega Mera India' for Indian contingents for Tokyo Olympics 2020.

The song has finally been released on social media and features actors like Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari, Pawan Singh, Amrapali Dubey, Dinesh Lal yadav, Khesari Lal Yadav, Kajal Raghwani and more.

Take a look at the song:

Isn't it looking interesting?

As soon as the song was dropped by VYRL Bhojpuri channel on the video platform, fans went crazy and the song started gathering attention from the viewers. 'Jeetega Mera India' was released on Thursday, July 22 and it has already gathered more than 9 lakh views so far on YouTube.

The song has been sung by Ritesh Pandey, Shivam Bihari, Rini Chandra, Mohan Rathod and Vinay Vinayak. On the other hand, it has been composed by Vinay Vinayak and Pend Tridib Raman.

Well, this is not the only time, a Bhojpuri song has gone viral in recent times, not long ago Khesari Lal Yadav's 'Babu Aao Na' was released which received a lot of love and attention from the audience.

So guys, coming back to the teaser of 'Jeetega Mera India', how did you like this Bhojpuri song? Do let us know.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal