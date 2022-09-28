'Jeete Raho, Khush Raho': Katrina Kaif Wishes Brother-In-Law Sunny Kaushal On His Birthday

Bollywood actor Sunny Kaushal is celebrating his 33rd birthday today (September 28), and his sister-in-law, Katrina Kaif is showering him with all the love and blessings. In an adorable post, Katrina wished Sunny in the most love ways, and fans couldn't keep calm.

Taking to Instagram, Katrina shared a picture on her profile from her wedding. The unseen picture featured Vicky standing next to him, whereas Sunny can be seen cutely bowing down to Katrina and Vicky to take their blessings. All three of them can be seen smiling their heart out in the picture.

The Tiger 3 actress can be seen wearing a copper brown suit and a pink dupatta, whereas Vicky donned a yellow kurta and white pajama.

However, what caught netizens' attention was Katrina's caption, which reads “Jeete raho, khush raho (stay blessed, stay happy)."

Take a look at the picture here:

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans spammed the comment section with love emojis. The internet was thrilled when rumours of Katrina and Vicky's marriage surfaced online. Enthralling fans, the couple tied the knot in December last year. The wedding was a private ceremony that only included close friends and family members.

Before marriage, Katrina and Vicky always made headlines for their rumoured affair. However, non of the actors confirmed the rumours. Meanwhile. During KJo's iconic chat show Koffee With Karan Season 7, Vicky revealed the beginning of his love story with Katrina. The actor revealed that after the last season, he officially met Katrina.

For the unversed, in the last season of Koffee With Karan, Katrina said that she would look good with Vicky on screen.

Meanwhile, on Katrina's work front, the actress will be next seen in Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan. Apart from that, the actress will also work in Karan Johar's Phone Bhoot. The movie also stars Ishan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

On the other hand, Vicky will be seen in Govinda Naam Mera alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani. He will also be shown in Laxman Utekar's untitled with Sara Ali Khan.