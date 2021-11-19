New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that the Centre has decided to withdraw the three farm laws. The Prime Minister's decision to repeal the three farm laws was hailed by several B-town celebrities, including Taapsee Pannu, Richa Chadha and Himanshi Khurana.

Taapsee Pannu was among the first to hail the decision. The Badal actress also took the occasion as an opportunity to wish everyone on Gurunanak Jayanti. Taapsee tweeted, "Also.. Gurpurab diyaan sab nu vadhaiyaan (sic)".

Also….. Gurpurab diyaan sab nu vadhaiyaan 🙏🏽 https://t.co/UgujPdw2Zw — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) November 19, 2021

Retweeting Bhupinder Chaudhary's tweet, Richa Chadha term the decision as farmers' victory. She wrote, "Jeet gaye aap! Aap ki jeet sab ki jeet hai (You've won. Your win is everyone's win)."

Sonu Sood also hailed the PM's decision and tweeted, "This is a wonderful news! Thank you, @narendramodi ji, @PMOIndia , for taking back the farm laws. Thank you, farmers, for raising just demands through peaceful protests. Hope you will happily return to be with your families on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today (sic)."

This is a wonderful news!

Thank you,@narendramodi ji, @PMOIndia, for taking back the farm laws. Thank you, farmers, for raising just demands through peaceful protests. Hope you will happily return to be with your families on the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji today. — sonu sood (@SonuSood) November 19, 2021

Actress Shruti Seth tweeted, "So many lives lost. Such a heavy price. But proud of the farmers for holding their ground, peacefully! Jai Kisaan. Jai Hind (sic)."

Himanshi Khurana took to her Instagram handle and congratulated all the farmers for their win. "Finally victory is yours, many congratulations to all the farmers. A big gift of Guru Nanak Dev Ji's Prakash Parv. Happy Gurpurab."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Himanshi Khurana 👑 (@iamhimanshikhurana)

Addressing the nation on Friday, PM Modi said that the government "failed to convince a section of farmers" over the farm laws. He also said that the government will take constitutional measures to repeal these farm laws in the coming parliament session.

Last year in September, the Parliament passed the three farm laws. These were Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen