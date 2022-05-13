New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ranveer Singh is one hell of an entertainer. Each and every film of the actor is widely loved and every film is adored by the audience. Finally, Ranveer's much-anticipated film Jayeshbhai Jordaar has hit the big screens today (May 13). The movie features Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

The storyline of the movie revolves around a Gujarati man who belongs to the rural patriarchal time where people want a baby boy over a girl. The movie is a family entertainer. Though the storyline of the film is something which we have heard a million times, what makes the film stand out is Ranveer's performance.

Several Ranveer fans already pre-booked the tickets for the film last night, and now the initial reviews of the film are out. The movie has received mixed reactions from the fans. While some called the film an entertainer, others called it boring with an old storyline.

Take a look at Twitter reactions of Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar here:

#JayeshbhaiJordaar Till Interval 🤣🤣 it's out & out @RanveerOfficial Show! Bhai kya Character Pakda Hai , Hass Hass Ke Haalat Kharab Ho Gayi! ❤️



Loved it so far.



The Thing you saw in trailer is just starting 30 mins of the Film 🤩



INTRESTINGG TAKE A BOW #divyangthakkar — Rahul Tahilani (@TahilaniRahul) May 13, 2022

#JayeshbhaiJordaar jayesh bhai kaamal kardiya @RanveerOfficial you deserve special applause for taking this role out and credits to shalpz 💯💯 for her subtleness . Proving it out director potrayed the pregnancy and girl child issues. very well making it a must watch today — jetha hitler (@baapofhollywood) May 13, 2022

Jo trailer mein dikhaya that’s already done in 30 minutes .. so that’s interesting … #JayeshbhaiJordaar — Ranveer’s Jordaar ⚡️⚡️ Cafe ☕️ (@ranveercafe69) May 13, 2022

“It was very nice and very amazing. Till now Ranveer Singh best work because his acting i dont think anybody else could have justified this role better than him.”#JayeshbhaiJordaar #RanveerSingh pic.twitter.com/Ae3eCNpT9o — Khadeejah❤️Ranveer (@KhadeejahRS) May 13, 2022

REVIEW: #JayeshbhaiJordaar



- Film struggles because of weak plot and predictable execution. 30 mins in the movie and you start feeling as if you have watched the whole film. None of the actors shine. #RanveerSingh tries his best but script fails him.



DISAPPOINTING

⭐️⭐️ — Review Junkie (@jagatjoon12) May 13, 2022

Dnt trust these industry reports. Thy also gave extremely positive review of #Jersey. To me #JayeshBhaiJordaar lost its plot in its second half of trailer. #Ranveer shd make his decision carefully while working with #Yrf nxt time. Their last film #Befikre was a disaster — Tanim (@Zayan198689) April 23, 2022

Save your money 💰 & watch #JayeshbhaiJordaar only on OTT ( Amazon Prime ) next month 😃



⭐️⭐️ — Umair Sandhu (@UmairSandu) May 13, 2022

Whatever be the BO fate of #JayeshbhaiJordaar , it’s undeniable that it delivers on many fronts! #RanveerSingh is the anchor of the ship assisted brilliantly by a talented ensemble cast. A commentary on masculinity, equality & female infanticide: it is a WINNER.



BIG PUPPI! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/K1GGS0stnM — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) May 13, 2022

1st half thoughts on #JayeshbhaiJordaar #RanveerSingh balances the act between the projected abusive alpha male and the real empathic husband so well!



I feared this to be generic but it isn’t in anyway. Well written & acted till now.



Little Siddhi is so good too! — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) May 13, 2022

REVIEW TIME #JayeshbhaiJordaar :



A fun ride with heart touching climax. 1st half was phantasmagoric 👌



⭐⭐⭐⭐/5 from me — dk bose. (@DevKumarBose) May 13, 2022

