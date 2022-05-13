New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ranveer Singh is one hell of an entertainer. Each and every film of the actor is widely loved and every film is adored by the audience. Finally, Ranveer's much-anticipated film Jayeshbhai Jordaar has hit the big screens today (May 13). The movie features Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles.

The storyline of the movie revolves around a Gujarati man who belongs to the rural patriarchal time where people want a baby boy over a girl. The movie is a family entertainer. Though the storyline of the film is something which we have heard a million times, what makes the film stand out is Ranveer's performance.

Several Ranveer fans already pre-booked the tickets for the film last night, and now the initial reviews of the film are out. The movie has received mixed reactions from the fans. While some called the film an entertainer, others called it boring with an old storyline.

Take a look at Twitter reactions of Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar here:

