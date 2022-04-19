New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: It's here! Makers of Jayeshbhai Jordaar, starring Ranveer Singh has released the trailer of the much-anticipated movie on Tuesday, April 19th. Jayeshbhai Jordaar is directed and written by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Maneesh Sharma. Taking to Instagram, Ranveer Singh also shared the trailer link and wrote, "IT’S HERE! #JayeshbhaiJordaar trailer is OUT ~ LINK IN BIOCelebrate #JayeshbhaiJordaar with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May!."

The film stars Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah and Ranveer Singh in pivotal roles

The trailer is based on a hilarious social comedy revolving around the preference of Indian families for a male child. The trailer finds Ranveer Singh as Jayesh Bhai in a village whose father played by Boman Irani is the Sarpanch of the village and with a conservative mindset. Ranveer aka Jayesh is the next line to become village chief but his greatest concerns are different.

As Ranveer Singh is expecting a child and after the doctor hint of it being a girl, Jayesh Bhai is clear on a thing that if the child is to take birth then he will have to flee the village with his wife as Sarpanch and his wife played by Ratna Pathak Shah doesn't approve of 'girl child' in the family.

Jayesh gathers all the courage and left his family only to realize that his father has hired goons and is searching for him. This typical drama took an authentic Gujarati fun turn with loads of hilarious dialogues.

Meanwhile, Vishal–Shekhar and Amit Trivedi have given music for the film. It will hit theatres on 13 May this year.

Earlier, on Monday Ranveer's Band Baaja Baaraat co-star Anushka Sharma had shared that she was intrigued by the scentless soap and the special letter form sent to her by Jayeshbhai Jordaar. With the soap, Jayesh had also shared an interesting letter for the actress. Check the letter in the above post.

