New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ranveer Singh's much-awaited film Jayeshbhai Jordaar finally hit the theatres on May 13. The movie has received mixed responses from the fans and the critics as well. But the box office collection of Jayeshbhai Jordaar is not very impressive despite the strong topic and a stellar star cast. Take a look at the box office collection of Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

According to sacnilk.com, Jayeshbhai Jordaar collected Rs 3.25 crore on Day 1 and Rs 3.80 crore as per the early estimates on Day 2. The total collection is Rs 7.05 crore approximately.

According to trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh, the movie has collected Rs 3.25 on day 1 and day 2 and day 3 are very crucial for the film. Jayeshbhai Jordaar was released on 2250 screens in India and 1250 screens overseas. The total screen count of the movie is 3500.

#JayeshbhaiJordaar has a shockingly low start on Day 1... Day 2 and 3 very crucial... Fri ₹ 3.25 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/THTPjHYLeV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2022

Box Office India mentioned that Jayeshbhai Jordaar should have performed well at the box office in Gujarat because of the local feel, but the film did not do well there as well.

About Jayeshbhai Jordaar:

Jayeshbhai Jordaar stars Ranveer Singh, Shalini Pandey, Boman Irani, and Ratna Pathak Shah in pivotal roles. Shalini Pandey of Arjun Reddy fame made her Bollywood debut with this film. The movie is a social comedy-drama, which revolves around a Gujarati man who belongs to the rural patriarchal time where people want a boy over a girl.

In the trailer, we witnessed the concept of patriarchal society and female foeticide. Jayesh's family asks Jayesh's wife to get an abortion after finding out that her second child is also a girl. Jayesh refuses to do so, and the story showcases Jayesh's attempt to save his daughter.

Written and directed by Divyang Thakkar, Jayeshbhai Jordaar is produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films. The movie was supposed to release in theatres in 2020 and then, in 2021. However, the release date was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India. Now the movie was released on May 13, 2022.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav