New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Former Bigg Boss Kannada contestant and actress Jayashree Ramaiah found dead at an old-age & rehabilitation centre in Bengaluru on January 25. The actress who was going undergoing treatment in Sandhya Kirana Ashram of Bengaluru was reportedly found hanging.

According to the reports, the actress who was battling depression died by suicide on Sunday late at night. On Monday, she stopped responding to the phone calls and messages of her family and friends who then contacted the ashram to ask about her whereabouts. When Asharam authorities went to check on Jayshree they found her hanging.

Jayashree Ramaiah was a contestant of Bigg Boss Kannada season 3 and unlike other participants, Jayashree did not get much work opportunities after her flick in the reality show.

Jayshree has been in news ever since she posted a post on Facebook on 22 July 2020, in the post she expressed her feeling of suicidal. She wrote, "I quit, Goodbye to this fucking world and depression," however, later she deleted the post and shared an update that she is safe and alright.

Meanwhile, her sudden death has sent shockwaves in Kannada industry, filmmaker Mayuraa Raghavendra, who had worked with her in Kannad Gothilla, mourns the death of the actress. He said, "It is something that no one should go through. She was suffering a lot and it was seen in her attempt to suicide last year as well. We were all hopeful that she would spring back to her usual self when she was getting better in the past few months, where she had even expressed her desire to get back to dancing and acting. This news of her death is shocking and I am yet to come to terms with it" as per Times of India.

A case has been registered with Madanayakanahalli police station of Bengaluru rural under whose jurisdiction it falls. More details regarding her death are awaited.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv