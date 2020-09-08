Veteran Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy passed away on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Veteran Telugu actor Jaya Prakash Reddy passed away on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh. The 74-year-old was best known for his portrayal of comic and negative characters in Telugu films. Reddy garnered critical acclaim for his villainous role in Samarasimha Reddy, Jayam Manade Raa, Narasimha Naidu and Chennakesava Reddy. Some of his best comic roles include Dhee, Ready, King, Krishna, Kick, Anajaneyulu and Naayak among others. He was last seen in Mahesh Babu starrer Sarileru Neekevvaru.

Tributes poured in from all corners condoling the demise of the veteran actor. Tollywood stars Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Sudheer Babu, Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh and many others took to social media to post their condolences.

"Saddened by the passing of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. One of TFI's finest actor-comedians. Will always cherish the experience of working with him. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones." wrote Telugu filmstar Mahesh Babu.

Saddened by the passing of #JayaPrakashReddy garu. One of TFI's finest actor-comedians. Will always cherish the experience of working with him. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) September 8, 2020

"Rest in Peace sir Jayaprakash Reddy Garu," tweeted Jr NTR.

Woke up to the terrible news. Rest in peace sir, wrote actor Sudheer Babu

Woke up to a terrible news. Rest in peace sir. #JayaprakashReddy pic.twitter.com/pjadwyFblI — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) September 8, 2020

Such a huge loss to Telugu cinema, Om Shanti, wrote actor Pranita Subhsah

Telugu star Ravi Teja also paid tribute to the late actor.

Very sad to hear about #JayaPrakashReddy garu. I used to fondly call him Mama. This is a huge loss for all of us. My condolences to the family and loved ones. Rest in peace Mama _ — Ravi Teja (@RaviTeja_offl) September 8, 2020

Rana Daggubati shared a picture of Jaya Prakash Reddy along with a few heart-breaking emoticons. "Woke up to a terrible news.

Rakul said, "This is so sad!! Have worked with him in so many films. Condolences to the family. RIP Jaya Prakash Reddy garu."

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha