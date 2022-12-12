Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Blockbuster Malayalam Film

Blockbuster Malayalam film ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’ is all set to release on OTT this week. The film, which released in theaters on October 28, 2022, featured Darshana Rajendran and Basil Joseph in the lead roles.

‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’ was directed by Vipin Das and also featured Aju Varghese, Azees Nedumangad, Sudheer Paravoor and Manju Pillai. The Malayalam comedy film received positive reviews from the critics and became a big hit at the box-office.

Taking to their social media account, Disney+ Hotstar announced that the film will be releasing on their OTT platform this week. Along with ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’, Mohanlal’s ‘Monster’ will also be streaming on Disney+ Hotstar this December.

“Double Decker December running now on Disney+Hotstar #JayaJayaJayaJayaHeyOnDisneyPlusHotstar #MonsterOnDisneyPlusHotstar #DisneyPlusHotstarMalayalam #BasilJoseph #DarshanaRajendran #Mohanlal,” read the tweet by Disney+ Hotstar. Take a look:

According to Wikipedia, ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’ was made on a budget of Rs 5 crores. The film went on to collect Rs 40 crore within 25 days of its theatrical run at the box office.

The synopsis of the film according to IMDb read, “Jaya, a young woman gets married. Her intention is to complete the education but her partner mockingly asks her to try for Public Service Commission exams. Jaya tries to find the right balance managing her in-laws as she strives for her goal.”

Apart from ‘Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey’, Mohanlal’s ‘Monster’ will also be released on OTT this month. Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Kiara Advani’s ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ will also be making its direct-to-digital debut on December 16.

December 2022 will see various big movies releasing on Disney+ Hotstar’s platform. Another big series released on the streaming giant is Malaika Arora’s debut reality show, ‘Moving In With Malaika’. The series will take the viewers through the everyday life of the actor and will also feature other guests on the show.