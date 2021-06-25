Reports suggest that Jaya Bachchan is about to make her digital debut with the upcoming webseries 'Sadabahar' which will be produced by Endemol Shine India. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Reportedly, Jaya Bachchan is all set to make a comeback and that too through digital. Yes, after Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, the veteran actress will too feature in an OTT project which is yet to be announced.

If reports are to be believed, Jaya Bachchan will be playing a key role in a webseries titled, 'Sadabahar' which is being produced by Endemol Shine India. That's not all, she has even started working for the same in Feb but due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdown in Maharashtra, the shooting was put on a halt.

However, now since COVID-19 situations are getting slightly better, the shootings are resuming and reports also suggest that 'Sadabahar' team has already shot a few sequences amist this week with a capacity of 50 unit members.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Jaya Bachchan was last seen in R Balki's Ki and Ka starring Kareena Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. In the film, she made a guest appearance along with her husband Amitabh Bachchan.

On the other hand, talking about the other Bachchans, Big B made his OTT debut last year with Gulabo Sitabo which also starred Ayushmann Khurrana. Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan ventured into the digital world through series 'Breathe: Into The Shadows'. where he essayed a role of a man who had dissociative identity disorder.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal