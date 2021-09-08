New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: People have loved the chemistry between Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, which makes them one of the most adored and loved couples in the TV industry. However, recently the couple was found in a fun banter where wife Mahhi Vij blocked Jay Bhanushali from her Instagram account.



The TV actor took to his Instagram and shared the updates with his fans. It all started on Tuesday when Jay shared a picture of him and Mahhi along with their daughter and captioned the picture 'Family'.

He later shared a bunch of videos wherein he revealed that Mahhi has blocked him after watching the post as she was not happy with her looks in the picture. In one of the videos, shared by Jay, Mahhi can be heard saying, “Because he always puts bad pictures of me, don’t do that,”



Jay tried convincing Mahhi by mentioning that the post have received all positive comments, however, all his efforts went into vain. “Agar yeh maine kiya hota toh abhi tak saare lecture aana shuru hote, ‘ab tum mujhe waisa pyaar nahi karte, tumhare zaroor kisi aur ke saath chakkar chal raha hai," Jay said.



The actor urged his Instagram followers to drop a DM to Mahhi and ask her to unblock him. Later the actor shared a screenshot of Mahhi's DM wherein she received tons of messages from Jay's followers asking her to unblock Jay.



But Despite all the message requests, Mahhi did not unblock him. It is pretty clear that due to such cute arguments the couple is widely loved by their fans. Jay and Mahhi are blessed with an adorable daughter Tara and the couple is also foster parents to their caretaker’s children - Khushi and Rajveer.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen