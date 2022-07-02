Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij File FIR Against Cook Who Allegedly Threatened To Kill Them

Television's most popular couple and actors Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij filed a complaint against their cook on Thursday after he allegedly threatened to harm their family. Mahhi shared the incident on Twitter and also tagged Mumbai Police in her post. Later, she deleted the post but later confirmed the incident while talking to the media.

Speaking to the Times of India, Mahhi said that the cook tried to steal and also threatened them. She said, "It had just been three days and we were alerted that he’s stealing. I had waited to inform Jay. When Jay came, he wanted to settle the bill but the cook demanded to be paid for the entire month. When Jay tried to reason out, he said ‘200 bihari laake khada kar dunga.’ He got drunk and started abusing us." She added that she is scared for her daughter's safety. Mahhi said, "We went to the cops. I don’t care if anything happens to me, but I was scared for my daughter."

But the cook was later released on bail and Mahhi expressed her fear for her family's safety after knowing about the bail. She said, "Seeing whatever is happening everywhere, is very scary. What if he stabs me? If something happens to me, people will protest later. What’s the point then? I am scared for my family’s safety. I heard he will be out on bail. What if he actually gets men after coming out of the jail and targets us?”

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij got married in 2011 and welcomed their daughter Tara in 2019. Recently, Jay was seen as a host on the reality tv show Dance India Dance. Maahi Vij has starred in many hit television shows including Laagi Tujhse Lagan and Balika Vadhu. Both Jay and Mahhi participated in the dance reality show Nach Baliye 5 and won.