New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Shah Rukh Khan is all set to enthrall his audience with back-to-back action in the coming year. The actor will be seen in two of the much-anticipated film. One would be hist 'Pathaan' and the next one will be Atlee's 'Jawan'. Meanwhile, the makers of 'Jawan' has unveiled the teaser of the film, and by looking at the video today (June 3), it seems that the film will keep you hooked to your seats. Back on Thursday, the name of Atlee and SRK's film was made public.

Helmed by Atlee, the film is set to be an action-thriller. Taking to Instagram on Friday, Shah Rukh shared the one-minute, thirty-second teaser. In the video, SRK revealed his look from the film. The teaser opens with a shot of the Northern Lights and then the audience can hear the sound of whistles, as Shah Rukh’s face is revealed, covered in bandages. The teaser is so intriguing that it will keep you hooked to your seats. The film seems to be taking a pan-India approach, as it will be released in multi-languages.

Sharing the video, SRK wrote, "An action-packed 2023!! Bringing #Jawan to you, an explosive entertainer in cinemas 2nd June 2023. In Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada."

Take a look at the teaser here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

The film is expected to be filled with action, and it is back by SRK's wife Gauri Khan's production house, Red Chillies Entertainment.

Earlier, the production house took to their Instagram and announced that the teaser will be released on Friday at 2:00 PM.

"We know, you have been waiting and it’s almost here! See you at 2 PM." The note reads, "Today 2.00 PM. We announce our most ambitious movie!"

Talking about Jawan, SRK in a statment said, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”.

Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh will also be seen in highly-anticpated film 'Pathaan' alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraha. The film will hit the big screens on January 25, 2023.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen