'Jawan' Director Atlee And Wife Priya Expecting Their First Child: 'We Are Pregnant'

FILMMAKER Atlee has established himself as one of the most successful directors of the current generation. He is now collaborating with Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara for his next directorial 'Jawan'. Talking about his personal life, the filmmaker has announced that he and his wife Priya are expecting their first child.

The couple announced the news by posting some adorable pictures on Twitter. He wrote, "Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love. Wit love Atlee & @priyaatlee."

Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love ❤️❤️



Wit love

Atlee & @priyaatlee



Pc by @mommyshotsbyamrita pic.twitter.com/9br2K6ts77 — atlee (@Atlee_dir) December 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Jawan also stars Vijay Sethupati. As per reports, Deepika Padukone will be seen in the film in a cameo role. Nayanthara will also mark her Hindi cinema debut with Jawan.

Talking about Jawan, Shah Rukh said in a statement, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come."

Atlee celebrated his birthday with Shah Rukh Khan and Vijay and called it the best birthday ever.

Sharing the picture with the two actors, Atlee wrote, "What more can I ask on my bday, the best bday ever wit my pillars. My dear @iamsrk sir & ennoda annae ennoda thalapathy @actorvijay."

What more can I ask on my bday , the best bday ever wit my pillars. My dear @iamsrk sir & ennoda annae ennoda thalapathy @actorvijay ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/sUdmMrk0hw — atlee (@Atlee_dir) September 22, 2022

Atlee has collaborated with Vijay on many films including Theri, Mersal and Bigil.

Meanwhile, as per a report by Bollywood Hungama, an 'elaborate set' has been prepared in order to portray the mega-action scene and Shah Rukh Khan will be accompanied by 200 women. These women have been crowdsourced from Mumbai and will fly to Chennai. The report further claims that the action sequel will take a week time period to get completed. However, an official announcement regarding the matter is still awaited.