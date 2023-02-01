Jawan Director Atlee And Wife Priya Mohan Blessed With A Baby Boy, Says ‘There’s No Feeling In The World Like This’

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated Jawan’s director Atlee took to his social media account on Tuesday night to announce the arrival of his first child with wife Priya Mohan. The director posted a picture with his wife and penned a heartfelt news to share the news.

Taking to his Instagram account, Atlee and Priya could be seen lying on a bed as they each hold tiny shoes in their hands. The caption of the post read, “They were right 😍 There’s no feeling in the world like this ♥️ And just like tat our baby boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today! Grateful. Happy. Blessed.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priya Mohan (@priyaatlee)

In another picture, Atlee and Priya Mohan could be seen posing happily with each other. As soon as Atlee shared the news on social media, several of his friends and celebrities took to the comments section to congratulate the new parents in town.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu took to Atlee’s post to comment on the baby announcement and wrote, “Congratulations my loves .” Actor Kalyani Priyadarshini wrote, “HE IS GOING TO HAVE SO MUCH LOVE SURROUNDING HIM 🥰. Congratulations.”

“Big congrats to the new Mum and Dad in town! 😻🤗 God bless the little one 🥰 can’t wait to meet you all together. Lots of love,” wrote Keerthy Suresh.

Actor Kajal Aggarwal penned a cute note and wrote, “Bigggg congratulations!!! Lots of love to the little bundle of joy and to mommy and daddy too ❤️❤️❤️ can’t wait to meet all three of you and Neil can’t wait to meet his buddy.”

Filmmaker Atlee and Mohan got married in 2014 and the two had announced her pregnancy in December 2022 via social media. The director, whose real name is Arun Kumar, is known for directing blockbuster movies ‘Raja Rani’, ‘Their’, ‘Mersal’ and ‘Bigil’.

Atlee will soon return to the big screen with his pan-India project ‘Jawan’. Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, the film also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.