Jawan Director Atlee And Varun Dhawan To Work Together For Thalapathy Vijay's 'Theri' Remake: Report

Jawan is one of the most awaited projects of filmmakers Atlee and Jawan, who will collaborate together for the first time. Moreover, the movie also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi and the audience is excited to see how the story of Jawan will unfold with the talented stars. As per the latest buzz, Atlee will soon work with another Bollywood actor and it is none other than Varun Dhawan.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Atlee and Varun Dhawan are likely to work together and the makers are thinking to remake Thalapathy Vijay's 'Theri'.

“Atlee and Varun have been in talks for a while about a new project. After much discussion, Varun has finally given the go-ahead for the venture. However, while he has verbally agreed to feature in Atlee’s next, the young actor is yet to sign the dotted line,” the source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

The source further added, "The film in question will be a remake of the Thalapathy Vijay starrer Theri. The said venture will be bankrolled by both Murad Khetani and Atlee, with the latter looking to commence work on the project either in June or September this year.”

For the unversed, Theri is also directed by Atlee and also stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Amy Jackson in the lead role.

What more can I ask on my bday , the best bday ever wit my pillars. My dear @iamsrk sir & ennoda annae ennoda thalapathy @actorvijay ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/sUdmMrk0hw — atlee (@Atlee_dir) September 22, 2022

Meanwhile, as per reports, an 'elaborate set' has been prepared in order to portray the mega-action scene and Shah Rukh Khan will be accompanied by 200 women. These women have been crowdsourced from Mumbai and will fly to Chennai.

The report further claimed that the action sequel will take a week time period to get completed. However, an official announcement regarding the matter is still awaited.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk)

Meanwhile, Jawan will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. The official release date of the film is not announced yet. The star cast has already wrapped up the schedule of the film.