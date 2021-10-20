New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Aryan Khan's arrest in drug case has sparked a massive controversy and has left the fraternity divided into two parts, the ones who are supporting Aryan Khan and the ones who are speaking up against the starkid. Recently, in the bunch of celebs who have broken their silence on Shah Rukh Khan's son's arrest, another name has been included that is of Javed Akhtar.

The veteran writer and lyricist opened up about his views on Aryan Khan's drug case. He said that the case is 'high profile' that is why the kid's name is being blown out of proportion. Present at a press conference ofat the launch of the book Changemakers, written by authors Almas Virani and Sweta Samota, Javed sahab said, "This is the price the film industry has to pay for being high profile. When you're high profile, people have fun pulling you down, throwing muck at you. If you're a nobody, then who has the time to throw stones at you?"

Meanwhile, apart from Javed Akhtar many popular names like Pooja Bedi, Suniel Shetty, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, Pooja Bhatt and more have spoken about the same.

For the unversed, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's eldest son Aryan Khan was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in connection with a drug racket. He was partying at a cruise ship headed from Mumbai to Goa on October 3.

He is currently in custody at Arthur Road prison in central Mumbai. Meanwhile, talking about his bail plea, a special court last week posted his request for orders on October 20.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal