New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Renowned lyricist Javed Akhtar on Thursday recorded his statement against Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut in connection with the defamation case that he filed a month ago. Akhtar recorded his statement through his lawyer before a metropolitan court.

Earlier, Akhtar filed a criminal complaint against Ranaut before the Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate, for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him in television interviews. He had sought action against the actor under relevant sections of the IPC.

Akhtar recorded his statement through his lawyer for the verification of the complaint. It is reported that the hearing of this case will take place on December 19.

In the compalint, it was stated, "Ranaut dragged Akhtar's name while referring to a "coterie" existing in Bollywood following the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June this year. Ranaut also said that Akhtar had threatened her to not speak about her alleged relationship with actor Hrithik Roshan. The complaint further reads that these alleged statements made by Ranaut garnered massive traction and thus tried to tarnish Akhtar's reputation.

Recently, Kangana was again involved in the war of words with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh over a tweet where the actress misidentified an elderly Sikh woman protesting against farm bills as Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh.

The war of words took an ugly turn and Kangana even called Diljit as Karan Johar's pet and herself a lioness. However, Diljit came up with a befitting reply that won the hearts of his fans. In his tweet, Diljith said, "Do they appear to you as ones who would incite violence? Every word you say speaks of the same. What do you want? They are like God for us. Did nobody teach you any etiquettes of speaking? Punjabis will teach you how to speak to those elder to you."

