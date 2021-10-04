Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Mumbai Police on Monday registered a first information report (FIR) against lyricist-screenwriter Javed Akhtar for his alleged statement comparing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with the Taliban. The FIR was registered at the Mulund police station based on a complaint by city-based lawyer Santosh Dubey.

"The FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code Section 500 (punishment for defamation)," news agency PTI quoted a Mumbai Police official as saying.

Dubey had also sent a notice to Akhtar for his "false and defamatory" remarks and sought apology from him. In his notice, the Mumbai-based lawyer claimed that Akhtar committed an offence under IPC Sections 499 (defamation) and 500 (punishment for defamation).

"I had earlier sent a legal notice to Akhtar and asked him to apologise over his remark, but he fail to do so. Now, an FIR has been registered against him on my complaint," he told PTI.

In an interview with an English news channel last month, Akhtar had compared the RSS with Taliban. He alleged that just like Taliban is "barbaric", people supporting RSS, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal are also the same. He said that these people have the same "mindset" while adding that India should "never become a Talibani" country.

"Most of the Muslims I spoke to were shocked and appalled that such statements were made by some. Today, most young Muslims in India want a good job and a good education for their children in good schools," Akhtar told NDTV.

"But on the other hand, there are some who want to believe in this kind of regressive thinking -- where men and women are segregated, where regressive mindset is promoted. But like I said, these people are a handful," he added.

However, his remarks didn't go well with several people, especially those supporting the RSS, who sought the lyricist-screenwriter, who is also a former MP, immediately withdraw his comments.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma