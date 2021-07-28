The court said that Javed Akhtar's lawyers may apply for a warrant against Kangana Ranaut if she fails to appear before the court on the next date of hearing. The matter is posted for hearing on September 1.

Mumbai | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been directed by a Magistrate's court in Mumbai to remain present before it in the hearing on the defamation case filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar. The court on Tuesday asked Kangana to remain present on the next date of hearing without fail.

The Andheri Metropolitan Magistrate’s court also rejected Akhtar's plea filed on behalf of his lawyers seeking to issue a non-bailable warrant against Kangana for not appearing before the court.

"The exemption application filed by the advocate for accused (Ranaut) is granted for today as the last chance and the advocate for accused is directed to keep the accused present on next date without fail and the application filed by the advocate for the complainant (Akhtar) is rejected," the court said.

Meanwhile, Kangana's lawyers had told the court that the actress could not appear before it as she was not in the city.

Kangana's lawyer requested that she be exempted from personal appearance for the day, which was allowed by the magistrate.

Kangana's plea was opposed by Akhtar's lawyers who stated that she has failed to appear before the court for any hearing and that the next proceedings required her presence.

What is the defamation against Kangana Ranaut?

Javed Akhtar filed a criminal complaint against Kangana Ranaut in November 2020 before the magistrate for allegedly making defamatory and baseless comments against him in television interviews.

In December, the court directed the suburban Juhu police to conduct an inquiry. After the police stated in its report that an offense was made out on the face of it and a further probe was needed, the court initiated criminal proceedings against Ranaut and issued a summons to her in February 2021.

Meanwhile, Kangana on July 21 approached the Bombay High Court seeking the quashing of proceedings initiated by the city magistrate. The high court is likely to hear Ranaut's plea next week.

