Javed Akhtar Comments On 'Pathaan' Row; Lyricist Says, 'We Have Four-Five Dharmas, They Should Have Their Censors'

Lyricist Javed Akhtar recently opened up on the controversy surrounding Pathaan's first song 'Besharam Rang'. Akhtar stated that every dharma (religion) should have its own censor board. Soon after Besharam Rang was released, it received a lot of criticism from all across the nation. Recently, BJP leader Narottam Mishra said that Pathaan's song reflected the 'dirty mindset'. He further threatened the makers to hold the movie's release in Madhya Pradesh.

According to HT, commenting on it, Javed Akhtar said, "If he (the minister) thinks there should be a separate censor board for Madhya Pradesh, they (should) watch the film separately. And if they are unhappy with the Centre's film certification, we should not come in between them, it is between them and the Centre."

When asked about the recently made 'Dharma Censor Board', Javed Akhtar further added, "There is one censor board in MP, then this is there and one censor board of the centre is also there. What is the problem? We have four-five important 'dharmas' and they should have their censors. Maybe then moulvis (under Islam) will start watching films. Do it, do it!"

Deepika Padukone's orange bikini in Besharam Rang sparked a row on social media. A segment of the population was offended by it because they believed the colour to be sacred in Hinduism. Others have taken issue with the film's title, which also happens to refer to a specific ethnic group.

Reacting to the controversy, Akhtar went on to state, "It is not for me or you to decide whether the song is right or wrong. We have an agency. People should trust the certification provided by the censor board and the cuts they suggest."

It is pertinent to note that Javed Akhtar was speaking at the launch of the coffee table book, Jadunama, on Monday, which is a compilation of extracts from his public speeches, interviews, and quotes.