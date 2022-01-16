New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar doesn't need any introduction his name is enough for people to go gaga over his songs and poems. In almost a 5-decade long career, Akhtar has given the audience numerous blockbuster hit songs and dialogues that inspire people in today’s world as well. Crediting his work, he has been honoured with Sahitya Akademi Award, Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Richard Dawkins Award and five National Film Awards.

Born on January 17, 1945, in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, he comes from the lineage of poets. His father, Jan Nisar Akhtar, was a songwriter and Urdu poet in Bollywood, while his grandfather and great grandfather were also poets. Javed Akhtar started his career writing dialogues for small films, but soon he teamed up with Salim Khan for Andaz and Adhikar in 1971. However, it was in the year 1973, the duo Javed-Salim earned their breakthrough as a screenwriter with 1973's Zanjeer, and since then, there was no looking back and went on to become one of the most celebrated duos of the Indian film industry.

Javed Akhtar is one of the gems to the Indian cinema who inspired a social change through his poetry, couplets and dialogues. As the legendary lyricist will be celebrating his 77th birthday on January 17, we have brought seven evergreen songs penned by Akhtar. Check out below:

1. Do Pal Ruka (Veer Zara)

2. Tumko Dekha Toh Yeh Khayal Aaya (Saath Saath)

3. Zindagi Ki Yahin Reet Hai (Mr. India)

4. Ikatar (Wake Up Sid)

5. Kal Ho Naa Ho (Kal Ho Naa Ho)

6. Tere Liye (Veer Zara)

7. Tanhayee (Dil Chahata Hai)

In advance Happy Birthday Javed Akhtar!

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv