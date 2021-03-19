After seeing the latest wedding pics of Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan, we have compiled a list of Bollywood celebrities whose pictures will make you say 'Oh-so-similar!', see photos inside.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Jasprit Bumrah, who recently tied the nuptial knot with TV presenter Sanjana Ganesan in a private ceremony has blessed the feed of the netizens as he shared two pictures with his wife. But, what caught our attention was that these pictures are just too similar to the other celebrities' wedding photos, and we just can't ignore them. From Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma to Varun Dhawan -Natasa Dalal, the wedding pictures of these celebrities have some uncanny similarities and you just can't miss them.

First things first, on Friday, Indian spinner Bumrah shared pictures with his wife on Instagram. He shared the photos with the caption that read, "The last few days have been nothing short of absolutely magical! We are so grateful for all the love & wishes we’ve received. Thank you."

Talking about the picture, Jasprit was donning a black three-piece outfit and he was looking dapper in it. On the other hand, Sanjana was looking gorgeous in a purple off-shoulder high slit dress. The second picture was in a monochrome tone and they both were all smiles and were looking adorable, but it looks like their pose and the filter of the picture is not so unique, as the wedding photos of the other celebrities are also very similar.

Have a dekko at Jasprit Bumrah-Sanjana Ganesan's picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

After seeing the latest wedding pics of Jasprit Bumrah and Sanjana Ganesan, we have compiled a list of Bollywood celebrities whose pictures will make you say 'Oh-so-similar!'.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jasprit bumrah (@jaspritb1)

Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma

The power-couple Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, who recently welcomed their daughter Vamika, also tied the knot in 2017 in a private ceremony in Italy. Well, they also shared pictures from their wedding and made netizens go gaga over it. However, it went unnoticed that their picture was also in monochrome tone and Jasprit-Sanjana's pose was also very similar.

Have a look at their picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Varun Dhawan-Natasa Dalal

The wedding picture of newlywed couple Varun Dhawan and Natasa Dalal is just unmissable. Their photo is almost similar to the other celebs and the classic mandap shot will make you say "WHAT, not again." Jasprit and Sanjana also shared a somewhat similar picture from their phera ceremony and their pose, the floral background was very much alike to other celebs.

Have a look at Varun-Natasa's picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VarunDhawan (@varundvn)

Yuzvendra Chahal-Dhanashree

In their wedding reception picture, we can notice that the floral aesthetic background and the poses are quite similar and even if we try, we just can't ignore it. The lovely couple tied the knot on December 22, 2020, in Gurugram.

Check out their wedding pictures:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23)

What do you think about their poses and background? Do let us know in the comment section.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma