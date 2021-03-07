TV actress and ex-Bigg Bos 14 contestant shared a cryptic tweet about some people being great manipulators. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bigg Boss 14 is over but the show's controversies are not. Recently the high-voltage reality TV again created headlines when the ex-contestant Jasmine Bhasin shared a 'manipulators' tweet which didn't go down that well with the netizens and they did what they are best at. Trolling. Yes, the actress shared a cryptic tweet about some people being great manipulators and wrote, "Some people are truly great manipulators . They can lie, cheat ,treat you badly and somehow manage to make it all seem like it’s your fault. Smart people #kahipadhaathaa (sic)."

Check out Jasmine Bhasin's tweet here:

As soon as she shared the tweet she was flooded with negative comments. One user wrote, "Apke pas koi kam nhi hai big boss katam ho gya. move on kar lo (sic)." while another one said, "Girl you have so much of hatred in your heart....Big Boss is over... Move on now and stop taunting Rubina like this everytime."

Check out the tweets of Twitter users here:

One of the users commented, "Rubiholics dont give engagement to this snake @jasminbhasin himmat nahi hai #RubinaDilaik ko mention karne ki .ye kitna bhi zeher ugle humare queen hamesha shine hogi..humare queen ke liye hum hi kaafi hai is jaise ghatiya logon ko seriously mat lo naagin hai sirf zeher hi uglegi"

They are very smart but you are prevent like oversmart

.

After coming across all the trolling, Jasin hit back saying, "Ok so let me make one thing clear, bigg boss was an amazing journey which has filled my personal and professional life with happiness and success but the show is over now and I am grateful for everything that the show has given me and I have absolutey nothing against any (sic)."

She shared another tweet, "Contestant as life is about moving on and starting new journeys. So I request people to stop relating my actions, posts or tweets with any contestant from the show. In short “udte teer”pakadne band kardo yaar. Chill karo aur khush raho (sic)."

So guys what are your thoughts on the whole incident?

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal