Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni shared adorable chemistry in the Bigg Boss 14 show and fans loved it, now there is a BIG surprise for their fans, read on to know more.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The power-couple of Bigg Boss 14, Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni, who wooed the fans with their amazing chemistry in the Salman Khan-hosted show, is now set to impress the netizens with their new song. Now in the latest development, it is confirmed that the cutest couple of tinsel town is now going to be featured in a music video with Tony Kakkar.

Anshul Garg of Desi Music factory has now confirmed about the same. Taking to Twitter, he shared a post that read, "Back on Twitter ! So there will be announcements! #TonyKakkar #AlyGoni #JasmineBhasin @DesiMFactory wait till tomorrow!"

Well, it looks like, Tony Kakkar will be announcing some big news today. As soon as Anshul shared the post, fans couldn't hold their excitement, and they bombarded the comment section with cheerful messages. One of the users commented, "Wowwwww."

Another wrote, "Super duper exciteddddd for this..Can't wait.. yaaayyyy Pawri Pawri Pawri"

While we all know that Bigg Boss stars and singer Tony Kakkar surely has some connection, and he never fails to impress the audience as he ropes in the much-talked couple of the Bigg Boss show. After Bigg Boss 13, Tony Kakkar starred Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla in the song Shona Shona that has so far crossed 12 crore views in just 3 months of its release.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth became the 'IT' Jodi of tinsel town after their stint in the thirteenth season of Bigg Boss. Fans started trending the #Sidnaaz and the hashtag is still popular on social media.

Talking about the BB house jodis, now the popular hashtag on social media is #JasLy, and we all know what it hints at. Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni shared adorable chemistry in the Bigg Boss 14 show and fans loved it. They went through a roller coaster ride of emotions in the BB house, from bursting into tears to having a major breakdown, they faced it all and proved that they both are just made for each other.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma