New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Jasleen Matharu shared two pictures on Thursday that has made fans curious as they are left wondering if she has tied knots with singer Anup Jalota. In the picture, Jasleen and Anup Jalota are dressed up as groom and bride. Jasleen shared the photo with no caption leaving fans wondering if they have gotten married.

In the photo, Jasleen is carrying a pink and heavily embroidered silk salwar kameez with heavy jewellery. To drop more hints, she sported Choodha with her outfit and is sitting next to Anup who is seen in a sherwani and a pagadi.

View this post on Instagram 🔥🔥 @anupjalotaonline A post shared by Jasleen Matharu ਜਸਲੀਨ ਮਠਾੜੂ (@jasleenmatharu) onOct 8, 2020 at 7:17am PDT

Her fans are curious to know behind the story of this picture. One of the users commented, "What? Are you married?". Yet another said, "Shaadi Mubarak".

Talking about the picture, TOI reported that it is from the sets of their upcoming film, 'Ye Meri Student Hai'. The film is based on their real-life as Anup Jalota would be seen as a singer while Jasleen would be seen as his student.

In July, Jasleen revealed that she is dating Bhopal-based Doctor Abhijit Gupta. She further said that they were introduced by Anup Jalota and that they dated each other virtually for three months before they met.

However, she has cancelled her plans to marry Bhopal based Doctor, who is still in his previous marriage and she stated the reason that their kundlis did not match.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma