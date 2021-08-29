Janmashtami 2021: As the day is nearing here we are with a list of 10 songs that you must include in your Janmashtami playlist:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Janmashtami 2021 is one of the most celebrates festivals among all Hindus. Also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, Saatam Aatham, Ashtami Rohini, Srikrishna Jayanti, and Sree Jayanti, will be observed on August 30, this year. On this day, devotees not only mark the birth anniversary of Lord Shree Krishna, but also his union with Devi Radha.

Though, this year, the celebration has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the spirit to celebrate this festival is still high. Every year, on this day, people conduct various activities, such as Dahi Handi phod, dance competitions, plays, etc. And to enhance the atmosphere, Bollywood songs dedicated to Lord Shree Krishna or Devi Radha is played.

Over time, Bollywood has given many enchanting tracks to the audience, from Mohe Panghat Pe (Mughal-E-Azam) to Radhe Radhe (Dream Girl). So as the day is nearing here we are with a list of 10 songs that you must include in your Janmashtami playlist:

Mohe Panghat Pe (Mughal-E-Azam)

Shyam Teri Bansi Pukare (Geet Gaata Chal)

Yashomati Maiya Se (Satyam Shivam Sundaram)

Radha Kaise Na Jale (Lagaan)

Maiyya Yashoda (Hum Saath Saath Hain)

Woh Kisna Hai (Kisna: The Warrior Poet)

Mann Mohanaa (Jodha Akbar)

Bada Natkhat Hai Yeh Krishan Kanhaiya (Amar Prem)

Go Go Govinda (OMG-Oh My God)

Radhe Radhe (Dream Girl)

Soja Zara (Baahubali 2: The Conclusion)

The above-mentioned numbers are just a drop in the ocean when it comes to listings Bollywood songs of Lord Shree Krishna and Devi Radha. However, we hope you liked the list.

Every year, Janmashtami is observed on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha (the 8th day of the dark fortnight) in the month of Bhadrapad. On this day, devotees observe a day-long fast and worship Lord Shree Krishna to seek his blessings and show them the right path. Also, devotees decorate their house and temple in the wake to celebrate Lord Krishna's birthday.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv